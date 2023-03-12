City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

23-140040 — no entity listed, 1810 S. Cincinnati Ave., addendum (renovation for restaurant/bar), $573,077.

22-131119 — Hemphill, 2525 S. Garnett Road, telecom (tower), $128,632.

23-140366 — no entity listed, 1207 S. Lewis Ave., Unit C, addendum (coffee bar in existing business), $377,891.

23-137902 — Birdie Bays, 10324 E. 71st St., alteration (golf simulator facility), $803,995.

22-134162 — Saint Francis Laureate Psychiatric Clinic & Hospital, 6655 S. Yale Ave., new (parking), $4,583,917.

23-138930 — ROSA, 302 S. Cheyenne Ave., alteration (kitchen buildout), $739,942.

23-140469 — Tonsorial Barber Shop, 416 E. 11th St., alteration (barber shop), $332,103.

23-141141 — Simdrental LLC, 4905 E. Fourth Place, alteration, $163,332.