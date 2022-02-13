 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the record: Commercial building permits
For the record: Commercial building permits

Building permits stock image
Tulsa World file

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

21-103731 — J David, 3646 S. Peoria Ave., alteration (build-out for a jewelry store) $249,147.

21-103951 — Freya, 3410 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $349,704.

21-106902 — Tulsa Pipe Trades Training School, 8602 E. 46th St., alteration (interior renovation of an existing trade union school/training facility) $1,056,624.

21-105195 — Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, 2408 E. 81st St., alteration (remodel of existing equipment storage room into an surgery operating room) $223,136.

21-106696 — Roxtec, 1140 N. 129th East Ave., alteration (interior office remodel new exterior storefront) $3,653,480.

21-103712 — Union Public Schools, 12000 E. 31st St., accessory structure (new greenhouse/hoop house) $207,446.

21-097505 — Shops at St. James, 10111 E. 81st St., shell building, $971,458.

21-097940 — Xanthus Mini Storage, 819 S. Xanthus Ave., new, $251,350.

21-097942 Xanthus Mini Storage, 819 S. Xanthus Ave., new, $274,200.

21-097941 Xanthus Mini Storage, 819 S. Xanthus Ave., new, $319,900.

21-089595 — Level Investments, 2651 S. 193rd East Ave., accessory structure (storage) $182,800.

21-098050 — Amazon Tul2 Fulfillment Center, 4040 N. 125th East Ave., alteration, $2,008,378.

21-104339 — Bloom Labs, 1416 E. 11th St., alteration, $194,880.

