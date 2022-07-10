 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

For the record: Commercial building permits

  • 0
Building permits stock image
Tulsa World file

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-115245 — US Cellular, 7462 S. Olympia Ave., alteration (new tenant going into an existing space), $267,874.

22-118378 — West Park Phase III, 521 S. Lewis Ave., new multi-family (10 2BR units, two 3BR units, parking and sprinkler system), $1,599,983.

22-121178 — T-Mobile, 624 S. Boston Ave., telecommunication and broadcast tower (replace equipment on rooftop cell site Crown Castle USA Inc.), $61,559.

22-119316 — Site Master, 6846 S. Canton Ave. unit 250, alteration-priority, $1,331,888.

People are also reading…

22-114522 — White Star Machinery, 12611 E. 60th St., addition (pre-engineered metal building addition and remodel of an existing office, breakroom and restroom), $1,122,462.

22-118531 — Stretch Lab, 1607 E. 15th St., alteration, $144,883.

22-120437 — ORU-Welcome Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., addendum, $2,403,367.

22-118810 — BOK Technology Center, 6242 E. 41st St., alteration (interior remodel of existing commercial office space), $744,903.

22-117162 — Vault 66 Dispensary, 2420 S. Southwest Boulevard, alteration, $819,893.

22-117828 — North Mabee Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 3001 S. Cincinnati Ave., alteration (interior renovation of existing classrooms. Removal of one interior wall between two existing classrooms. Adding a new exterior door to existing classroom. New finishes to existing classrooms and hallway) $821,499.

22-116381 — Sharp Development 360 HQ, 1646 S. Boulder Ave., new (construction of shell and core of three-story sprinklered, separated mixed-use facility. Ground floor designated for retail and restaurant; second and third floors for business tenants), $2,221,269.

22-121915 — Verizon, 10255 S. Sheridan Road, telecommunication and broadcast tower, $55,128.

22-118087 — Florence House Family Practice, 4444 S. Harvard Ave. unit 300, alteration (interior finish-out of an existing shell space for family practice clinic) $469,563.

22-118310 — Doubletree Hotel, 6110 S. Yale Ave., alteration (interior renovation — replacement of the main front entry doors to create a vestibule. Work includes finish and furniture updates on the main level public spaces. Starbucks coffee shop and bar to be relocated; includes associated mechanical, plumbing, and electrical revisions. Work includes a partial update to finishes on lower level), $6,168,249.

22-113610 — Ascension St. John, 1923 S. Utica Ave., alteration (cath lab equipment replacement), $272,508.

22-119199 — ImageNet Consulting, 7231 E. 41st St., alteration (addition of offices), $1,865,095.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Jobs Number Tops Estimates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert