For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-115245 — US Cellular, 7462 S. Olympia Ave., alteration (new tenant going into an existing space), $267,874.

22-118378 — West Park Phase III, 521 S. Lewis Ave., new multi-family (10 2BR units, two 3BR units, parking and sprinkler system), $1,599,983.

22-121178 — T-Mobile, 624 S. Boston Ave., telecommunication and broadcast tower (replace equipment on rooftop cell site Crown Castle USA Inc.), $61,559.

22-119316 — Site Master, 6846 S. Canton Ave. unit 250, alteration-priority, $1,331,888.

22-114522 — White Star Machinery, 12611 E. 60th St., addition (pre-engineered metal building addition and remodel of an existing office, breakroom and restroom), $1,122,462.

22-118531 — Stretch Lab, 1607 E. 15th St., alteration, $144,883.

22-120437 — ORU-Welcome Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., addendum, $2,403,367.

22-118810 — BOK Technology Center, 6242 E. 41st St., alteration (interior remodel of existing commercial office space), $744,903.

22-117162 — Vault 66 Dispensary, 2420 S. Southwest Boulevard, alteration, $819,893.

22-117828 — North Mabee Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 3001 S. Cincinnati Ave., alteration (interior renovation of existing classrooms. Removal of one interior wall between two existing classrooms. Adding a new exterior door to existing classroom. New finishes to existing classrooms and hallway) $821,499.

22-116381 — Sharp Development 360 HQ, 1646 S. Boulder Ave., new (construction of shell and core of three-story sprinklered, separated mixed-use facility. Ground floor designated for retail and restaurant; second and third floors for business tenants), $2,221,269.

22-121915 — Verizon, 10255 S. Sheridan Road, telecommunication and broadcast tower, $55,128.

22-118087 — Florence House Family Practice, 4444 S. Harvard Ave. unit 300, alteration (interior finish-out of an existing shell space for family practice clinic) $469,563.

22-118310 — Doubletree Hotel, 6110 S. Yale Ave., alteration (interior renovation — replacement of the main front entry doors to create a vestibule. Work includes finish and furniture updates on the main level public spaces. Starbucks coffee shop and bar to be relocated; includes associated mechanical, plumbing, and electrical revisions. Work includes a partial update to finishes on lower level), $6,168,249.

22-113610 — Ascension St. John, 1923 S. Utica Ave., alteration (cath lab equipment replacement), $272,508.

22-119199 — ImageNet Consulting, 7231 E. 41st St., alteration (addition of offices), $1,865,095.