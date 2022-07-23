For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-120013 — Sugar Llamas—The Walk at Tulsa Hills, 8115 S. Olympia Ave., Unit B-160, alteration (remodel of existing space for small donut, ice cream and coffee shop), $268,770.

22-119865 — Chart Industries, 5615 S. 129th Ave., foundation only (create four pits for equipment inside the existing building), $330,833.

22-117284 — IHOP restaurant, 3111 S. 129th Ave., new, $641,124.

22-120093 — no entity listed, 2260 S. 145th Ave., addendum (remove new door from permit), $6,261,648.

22-117857 — AEP, 335 S. 145th Ave., parking lot (laydown yard expansion project), $38,982,295.

22-113806 — Sheridan Industrial District, 6907 E. 14th St., alteration (dispensary/removing temp wall), $85,847.

22-119762 — Metro Park, 5402 S. 129th Ave., alteration (phase 2 installation of pallet racking in existing warehouse), $774,753.

22-116358 — Tulsa Rheumatology Clinic, 2622 E. 21st St., alteration (interior renovation of an existing medical clinic), $559,579.

22-115232 — Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, 3720 E. 31st St., new (new sprinklered single-story bank; phased project to replace the existing building), $1,894,470.

22-114985 — Hall Estill, 521 E. Second St., alteration, (interior build-out of office space on floors 11 and 12; offices, break room, reception area and conference rooms), $7,711,815.

22-120799 — LTR Fasteners, 1660 N. Mingo Road, Unit D & E, alteration, $2,134,231.

22-122786 — Dolese Bros Co Elwood Batch Plant, 4027 S. Elwood Ave., accessory structure (replacing existing concrete batch plant with a new plant. Includes removing the older plant and its foundation, constructing new foundation and installing the new plant in the same location. Scope also includes adding a lane to the water island for outbound trucks), $330,768.

22-119304 — East Central Jr. High School, 12121 E. 21st St., alteration (divide rooms), $102,735.

22-119020 — no entity listed, 6545 E. 91st St., Unit 1, addendum, $50,000.