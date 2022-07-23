 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

For the record: Commercial building permits

  • 0
Building permits stock image
Tulsa World file

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-120013 — Sugar Llamas—The Walk at Tulsa Hills, 8115 S. Olympia Ave., Unit B-160, alteration (remodel of existing space for small donut, ice cream and coffee shop), $268,770.

22-119865 — Chart Industries, 5615 S. 129th Ave., foundation only (create four pits for equipment inside the existing building), $330,833.

22-117284 — IHOP restaurant, 3111 S. 129th Ave., new, $641,124.

People are also reading…

22-120093 — no entity listed, 2260 S. 145th Ave., addendum (remove new door from permit), $6,261,648.

22-117857 — AEP, 335 S. 145th Ave., parking lot (laydown yard expansion project), $38,982,295.

22-113806 — Sheridan Industrial District, 6907 E. 14th St., alteration (dispensary/removing temp wall), $85,847.

22-119762 — Metro Park, 5402 S. 129th Ave., alteration (phase 2 installation of pallet racking in existing warehouse), $774,753.

22-116358 — Tulsa Rheumatology Clinic, 2622 E. 21st St., alteration (interior renovation of an existing medical clinic), $559,579.

22-115232 — Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, 3720 E. 31st St., new (new sprinklered single-story bank; phased project to replace the existing building), $1,894,470.

22-114985 — Hall Estill, 521 E. Second St., alteration, (interior build-out of office space on floors 11 and 12; offices, break room, reception area and conference rooms), $7,711,815.

22-120799 — LTR Fasteners, 1660 N. Mingo Road, Unit D & E, alteration, $2,134,231.

22-122786 — Dolese Bros Co Elwood Batch Plant, 4027 S. Elwood Ave., accessory structure (replacing existing concrete batch plant with a new plant. Includes removing the older plant and its foundation, constructing new foundation and installing the new plant in the same location. Scope also includes adding a lane to the water island for outbound trucks), $330,768.

22-119304 — East Central Jr. High School, 12121 E. 21st St., alteration (divide rooms), $102,735.

22-119020 — no entity listed, 6545 E. 91st St., Unit 1, addendum, $50,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk plans to counter-sue Twitter over $44 billion deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert