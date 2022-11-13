For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-124029 — Westbank Storage, 2740 E. 21st St., addition (repurpose existing building; former Border’s Book Store and adjacent tenant space will be modified to accommodate a self-storage facility. A new three-story building will be constructed to the north of the existing main entrance), $5,572,317.

22-127938 — Hillcrest South, 8801 S. 101st Ave., alteration (CT Imaging renovation), $523,865.

22-125555 — Utica Plaza East, 2005 E. 21st St., alteration (interior build-out of existing space as offices) $670,671.

22-131052 — MedSpa Crestwood Retail Building 2, 6305 E. 120th Court, Unit B, alteration (tenant build-out for a MedSpa in existing building), $277,729.

22-132457 — SMJ International, 3310 E. 32nd St., telecommunication and broadcast tower (modification to AT&T’s existing antenna modification on existing cell tower), $50,534.00

22-123743 — 918-Cure, 7103 E. Pine St., alteration (addition of marijuana extraction equipment), $104,869.

22-123444 — LensCrafters Tulsa Hills Shopping Center, 7370 S. Olympia Ave., alteration (remodel of an existing retail tenant space for a new Lenscrafters store), $222,721.

22-130767 — Bryan Henry-Tele Health, 8931 S. Yale Ave., Unit S, alteration (new tenant improvement of a previous yoga studio into a new tele-health office), $300,127.

22-113101 EKG Properties LLC, 7 N. Zunis Ave., new (commercial retail shops), $292,320.