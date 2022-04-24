 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-109054 — Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy, 7121 E. Admiral Place, addition (small addition to an existing Braum’s ice cream and dairy restaurant), $158,386.

22-107856 — City of Tulsa McCullough Park, 11534 E. 25th St., new (park shelter No. 2), $145,852.

22-107853 — City of Tulsa McCullough Park, 11534 E. 25th St., new (park shelter No. 1), $145,852.

22-114096 — Crossover Community Center, 940 E. 36th St. North, foundation only (new two-story, multifunctional community center with classrooms, administrative space, auditorium/cafeteria and kitchen, weight/exercise rooms, and gymnasium), $14,605,478.

22-108041 — Riverfield County Day School, 2433 W. 61st St., new (fine arts education building with storm shelter), $2,905,688.

22-109900 — Mesa Storage Bldg., 4248 S. 76th Ave. East, new, (add pre-engineered steel storage building to replace tornado damaged previous structure), $795,396.

22-108739 — Dutch Bros Coffee, 1244 S. Harvard Ave., new (new Dutch Bros coffee shop with drive-thru), $130,587.

22-109071 — Virginia College, 5124 S. Peoria Ave., alteration (existing steel beams and joints, metal roof deck, concrete slab on grad with tilt-up concrete exterior wall panels), $8,971,527.

21-099756 — Target, 10711 E. 71st St., alteration (Alteration of existing Target store. Work limited to minor demo and repair/replacement of finishes, including alterations to exterior, sales floor, restrooms, fitting rooms, guest service area, offices, grocery, stockroom, Starbucks, and snack bar), $14,908,160.

22-113035 — The Walk at Tulsa Hills, 8115 S. Olympia Ave., Unit B-180, alteration (landlord work for a retail space at Tulsa Hills shopping center. Work under consists of demising an existing 3,225 of vacant tenant space to create a new 1,698 of space at the south end of an in-line shopping center), $570,358.

