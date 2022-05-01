 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

For the record: Commercial building permits

  • 0
Building permits stock image
Tulsa World file

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-113853 — Jo & Co Salon, 1325 E. 15th St., Unit 103, alteration (new hair salon), $122,614.

22-108663 — no entity listed, 2625 N. Peoria Ave., parking lot (new parking lot from East 26th Place north to East Apache Street), $1,048,534.

22-110185 — John 3:16 Mission-Family and Youth, 214 E. Ute Place, accessory structure (half basketball court), $93,566.

22-111601 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (hybrid operating rooms and two new operating rooms in existing space), $2,851,416.

People are also reading…

22-111973 — Tulsa Public Schools, 2249 S. Phoenix Ave., alteration (new walls, flooring and paint), $393,817.

21-105281 — Christ Presbyterian Church, 2706 E. 51st St., alteration (renovation and repair of existing religious institution that sustained fire and smoke damage), $579,096.

22-112509 — no entity listed, 2535 E. Dawson Road, addendum, (drawing addendums, ADA accessible ramp/door, ADA unisex bathroom, location of proposed entry/exit door and additional emergency lighting), $789,692.

22-109954 — Casa Amigos, 11223 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $288,185.

22-115059 — no entity listed, 3641 S. Tacoma Ave., addendum, (concrete reinforcing shop drawings, structural steel and deck shop drawings, and storefront and shading shop drawings), $5,705,596.

22-113718 — no entity listed, 10008 E. 52nd St., alteration, $632,326.

22-110197 — Star-Tulsa, OK LLC, 4101 S. Yale Ave., alteration (convert at former JCPenney store to a climate-controlled interior self-storage facility) $7,317,832.

22-108594 — Lilyfield, 2625 N. Peoria Ave., alteration (interior remodel of existing building, new exterior windows and doors, new exterior canopy and new parking lot. Building will be used to house Lilyfield’s offices), $436,985.

21-101304 — At The Beach-Manchester Square, 8228 E. 61st St., alteration (modification of tenant space to reduce size. Two new walls and a door will be built), $829,245.

22-109358 — 11th Street Commerce Park, 10820 E. 11th St., new (two buildings with multitenant flex business storage), $1,136,188.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk banned from criticizing Twitter under terms of $44 billion buyout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert