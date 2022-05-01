For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-113853 — Jo & Co Salon, 1325 E. 15th St., Unit 103, alteration (new hair salon), $122,614.

22-108663 — no entity listed, 2625 N. Peoria Ave., parking lot (new parking lot from East 26th Place north to East Apache Street), $1,048,534.

22-110185 — John 3:16 Mission-Family and Youth, 214 E. Ute Place, accessory structure (half basketball court), $93,566.

22-111601 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (hybrid operating rooms and two new operating rooms in existing space), $2,851,416.

22-111973 — Tulsa Public Schools, 2249 S. Phoenix Ave., alteration (new walls, flooring and paint), $393,817.

21-105281 — Christ Presbyterian Church, 2706 E. 51st St., alteration (renovation and repair of existing religious institution that sustained fire and smoke damage), $579,096.

22-112509 — no entity listed, 2535 E. Dawson Road, addendum, (drawing addendums, ADA accessible ramp/door, ADA unisex bathroom, location of proposed entry/exit door and additional emergency lighting), $789,692.

22-109954 — Casa Amigos, 11223 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $288,185.

22-115059 — no entity listed, 3641 S. Tacoma Ave., addendum, (concrete reinforcing shop drawings, structural steel and deck shop drawings, and storefront and shading shop drawings), $5,705,596.

22-113718 — no entity listed, 10008 E. 52nd St., alteration, $632,326.

22-110197 — Star-Tulsa, OK LLC, 4101 S. Yale Ave., alteration (convert at former JCPenney store to a climate-controlled interior self-storage facility) $7,317,832.

22-108594 — Lilyfield, 2625 N. Peoria Ave., alteration (interior remodel of existing building, new exterior windows and doors, new exterior canopy and new parking lot. Building will be used to house Lilyfield’s offices), $436,985.

21-101304 — At The Beach-Manchester Square, 8228 E. 61st St., alteration (modification of tenant space to reduce size. Two new walls and a door will be built), $829,245.

22-109358 — 11th Street Commerce Park, 10820 E. 11th St., new (two buildings with multitenant flex business storage), $1,136,188.

