City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

23-138673 — no entity listed, 7010 S. Zurich Ave., addendum (remodel customer service area), $61,198.

22-137286 — Executive Homes Office, 4123 S. Rockford Ave., alteration, $94,572.

22-137287 — Executive Homes Office, 4123 S. Rockford Ave., alteration, $223,922.

22-136636 — Parish of the Most Precious Blood Church, 3029 S. 57th West Ave., addition (pavilion), $454,315.

23-137407 — Saturn Room, 11 N. Cheyenne Ave., alteration (restrooms, adding rear exit), $678,612.

22-127073 — Take 5 Oil Change, 1525 S. Yale Ave., new (oil change shop), $87,342.

22-137245 — Fidelity Investments, 2020 S. Lewis Ave., alteration (floodproofing/mitigation), $1,102,315.

23-138091 — SBA Communications, 17009 E. 41st St., telecom (tower updates), $45,940.

22-136405 — Mariner Finance, 10140 E. 71st St., Unit C, alteration (office space), $223,975.

22-131149 — VOY Construction, 3600 N. Mohawk Blvd., accessory structure (awning/canopy), $86,827.

23-139856 — no entity listed, 521 E. Second St., addendum (separating occupancy for seventh floor shell space), $1,257,997.

23-139803 — no entity listed, 6209 S. 107th East Ave., addendum (pre-engineered metal building), $367,871.

22-128671 — Army Corps of Engineers, 8408 S. Delaware Ave., accessory structure (shed for bridge inspection equipment), $170,442.

22-130779 — Breathe Birth and Wellness, 4755 E. 91st St., alteration, $900,775.

23-140318 — Park Villas, 7456 E. 49th St., repair, $443,807.

23-138490 — Verizon, 4915 E. 41st St., alteration (remodel), $369,725.

22-136915 — Center for Employment Opportunities, 556 N. Denver Ave., alteration (remodel in historic district), $743,246.

23-137766 — Juno Medical, 21 N. Greenwood Ave., alteration (medical office), $758,755.

23-139196 — Notion/Root Co-working at East Village, 110 S. Hartford Ave., alteration (coffee shop), $35,836.

23-137903 — Pollo Campero, 7819 E. Admiral Place, alteration (restaurant), $453,304.

