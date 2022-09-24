For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-123261 — no entity listed, 5818 S. Mingo Road, alteration (increase office space build out), $207,132.

21-103739 — Galaxy Home Recreation, 7498 E. 46th Place, addition (adding 50,000 square feet of warehouse space), $4,687,155.

22-126678 — no entity listed, 9012 S. Frisco Ave., addendum (submittal for new RV storage buildings), $825,697.

22-126674 — no entity listed, 9010 S. Frisco Ave., addendum, (new commercial building RV storage; two new buildings), $825,886.

22-120870 — Gateway Classic Cars, 10010 E. 71st St., alteration (minor renovations required to use an existing retail space as a vehicle showroom), $7,587,377.

22-124663 — Olde Time Barber, 1644 E. Third St., Unit A, alteration, $134,573.

22-122004 — St. John Medical Center, 1923 S. Utica Ave., alteration (renovating seventh floor, west side of Chapman Tower), $5,348,134.

22-124342 — 2300 Riverside, 2300 S. Riverside Drive, alteration (interior remodel), $296,490.

20-055452 — Saint Mary’s Counseling Center & Food Bank, 1319 E. 49th Place, new, $317,969.

22-118856 — OTOP Owasso Facility, 10701 E. Ute St., alteration (interior alteration of existing two-story type IIB metal building. Improvements include removal of existing offices and the addition of one toilet to second floor), $600,724.

22-119770 — ORU College of Business, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., alteration (offices renovation), $1,809,247.

22-123871 — MoMo’s Chophouse, 7890 E. 106th Place, Unit V14, alteration, $1,246,221.

22-125439 — At the Beach, 4785 E. 91st St., alteration, $290,988.

22-125431 — At the Beach, 1420 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $282,029.

22-124725 — European Wax Center Brookland North Shopping Center, 3722 S. Peoria Ave., alteration (interior finish out), $164,952.

22-112658 — Crossover Community Center, 940 E. 36th St., new (new two-story, multifunctional community center with classrooms, administrative space, auditorium/cafeteria and kitchen, weight/exercise rooms, and gymnasium), $13,519,672.

22-125311 — East Point Center, 7111 S. Mingo Road, alteration (remodel of the exterior facade), $800,687.

22-123708 — University of Tulsa Hardesty Hall/Holmes Student Center, 800 S. Tucker Drive, alteration (interior renovation to convert a classroom to office space), $146,795.

22-119876 — Wagner Office/Warehouse, 6221 S. 107th Ave., addition (pre-engineered metal building attached to existing pre-engineered metal building. New building will be engineered to be structurally independent of existing building), $155,820.

22-120538 — Greenheck, 3010 David Patrick Ave., Unit 600, new (construction of manufacturing space and office space), $13,937,209.

22-121903 — Blue Star Integrative Studio, 320 S. Boston Ave., alteration (interior tenant improvement), $408,241.

22-125505 — Sugar Llamas, 5509 E. 41st St., alteration (tenant build out in Unit 5509 of Highland Plaza shopping center for coffee, donut and ice cream shop), $304,606.

22-123739 — Cannabis Xchange, 14015 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $210,308.

22-120041 — Far East Church, 9222 S. Harvard Ave., addition (classrooms and fellowship hall addition to existing church), $1,038,750.

Featured video: