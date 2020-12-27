For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-073270 — Renner Ministries, 8316 E. 73rd St., alteration $50,000.
20-052229 — Muncie Power Products, 1720 E. 36th St. N., new, $6,000,000.
20-072786 — GableGotwals, 110 N. ELGIN Ave., alteration, $2,300,000.
20-077420 — Tulsa Federal Credit Union, 7125 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $250,000.
20-072831 — Kaiser Rehabilitation Center, 1125 S. Trenton Ave., alteration, $401,685.