For the record: Building permits
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)

20-073270 — Renner Ministries, 8316 E. 73rd St., alteration $50,000. 

20-052229 — Muncie Power Products, 1720 E. 36th St. N., new, $6,000,000. 

20-072786 — GableGotwals, 110 N. ELGIN Ave., alteration, $2,300,000. 

20-077420 — Tulsa Federal Credit Union, 7125 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $250,000. 

20-072831 — Kaiser Rehabilitation Center, 1125 S. Trenton Ave., alteration, $401,685. 

