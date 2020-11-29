For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-074278 — Office Suite, 4848 S. 129th East Ave., alteration-priority, $475,000.
20-073834 — Farrell Family Bread, 8090 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $80,000.
20-057658 — Elevator Building, 1502 E. Second St., alteration, $150,000.
20-070855 — State Farm, 7212 E. 41st St., alteration, $50,000.
19-046366 — Banknote Building, 311 E. Second St., alteration, $150,000.
19-048843 — Topnotch Herbal Care, 10724 E. 11th St., alteration, $100,000.
19-023800 — 21 North Greenwood, 21 N. Greenwood Ave., new, $1,900,0000.
20-071878 — Saint Francis Outpatient Imaging Center, 6605 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $600,000.
20-070197 — Precision Fitting & Gauge, 11605 E. 27th St., addition, $360,000.
20-074392 — Urologic Spec, 10901 E. 48th St., alteration-priority, $83,566.
20-073912 — Retail Center II, 10147 S. Riverside Parkway, alteration, $50,000
20-072817 — Home Depo, 5665 S. 129th East Ave., alteration, $390,000.
20-075488 — TOUCH/The Zone, 1401 W. Charles Page Boulevard, accessory structure, $225,000.
20-070236 — Hope Restorative & Cosmetic Dentistry, 9445 S. Mingo Road, alteration, $1,590,400.
20-070657 — CarMax, 9131 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $850,000.
20-072247 — Hashtag Dispensary, 1120 S. 107th East Ave., alteration, $180,000.
