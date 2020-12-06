For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-072513 — SSM investments, 905 S. Hudson Ave., alteration, $75,000.
20-065618 — QuikTrip No. 31, 5116 S. Sheridan Road, new, $500,000.
20-072686 — Dr. Mike Kubela, 4606 E. 67th St., alteration, $170,000.
20-065623 — QuikTrip, 5116 S. Sheridan Road, accessory structure, $250,000.
