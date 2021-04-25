For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
21-084218 — Dank Depot LLC, 1855 N. 106th Ave., alteration, $95,000.
20-055139 — Yokozuna, 309 E. 2nd St., alteration, $548,000.
21-082628 — CAP Tulsa Early Childhood Education Center, 3303 S. 121st Ave., alteration, $450,000.
20-066733 — Green Country Cohousing/Heartwood Commons, 7141 S. Quincy Ave., new, $202,860.
21-082501 — Fuel Right Tulsa, 4826 E. 33rd St., repair, $50,000.
21-082516 — Archwell Health Clinic Perimeter Square, 3138 S. Garnett Road, alteration, $2,325,626.
21-084155 — Stash House Convenient Store, 2546 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, alteration, $129,700.
21-084740 — Katy Crow, 5443 S. 108th Ave., alteration, $192,000.
20-078257 — One Williams Center, 101 E. 2nd St., alteration, $7,000,000.