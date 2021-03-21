For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-075328 — 5818, 5818 S. Mingo Road, new $250,000.
20-077981 — Affordable Dentures and Implants, 7334 S. Olympia Ave., alteration, $500,000.
20-075394 — 5824, 5824 S. Mingo Road, new $215,000.
20-077725 — Garage Condos Tulsa Building A, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $55,000.
21-082382 — ADT Freeport Trading Center, 3168 S. 108th Ave. East, alteration $201,500.
21-080275 — H Tea O, 6841 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $180,000.
