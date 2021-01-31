 Skip to main content
For the record: Building permits
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)

20-076714 — AutoZone, 2010 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $1,035,100.

20-077323 — Starbucks Coffee No. 6797, 3502 E. 51st St., alteration, $250,000.

20-077776 — Former Rosenheck and Co. Bldg, 4555 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $65,000.

20-080400 — Parc Aparments, 1010 E. 66th Place, repair, $280,000.

