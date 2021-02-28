For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-075678 — Love Green Dispensary, 5000 E. Skelly Dr., alteration, $50,000.
21-080383 — Greenwood Rising: Black Wall Street History Center, 23 N. Greenwood Ave., alteration, $3,000,000.
21-082278 — The Village Flats Phase II, 624 S. Peoria Ave., new multi-family, $4,514,095.
20-078446 — St. James Methodist Church, 5050 E. 111th St., alteration, $150,000.
20-079160 — North Cheyenne, 5 N. Cheyenne Ave., alteration, $900,000.
20-081005 — One Williams Center, 101 E. Second St., alteration, $200,000.
21-080285 — QuikTrip No. 0005, 10310 E. 11th St., alteration, $90,000.
