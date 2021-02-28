 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For the record: Building permits
For the record | Building permits

For the record: Building permits

{{featured_button_text}}

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)

20-075678 — Love Green Dispensary, 5000 E. Skelly Dr., alteration, $50,000.

21-080383 — Greenwood Rising: Black Wall Street History Center, 23 N. Greenwood Ave., alteration, $3,000,000.

21-082278 — The Village Flats Phase II, 624 S. Peoria Ave., new multi-family, $4,514,095.

20-078446 — St. James Methodist Church, 5050 E. 111th St., alteration, $150,000.

20-079160 — North Cheyenne, 5 N. Cheyenne Ave., alteration, $900,000.

20-081005 — One Williams Center, 101 E. Second St., alteration, $200,000.

21-080285 — QuikTrip No. 0005, 10310 E. 11th St., alteration, $90,000.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News