For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-073270 — Renner Ministries, 8316 E. 73rd St., alteration, $347,960.
20-073062 — JMLB Industries, 5920 E. 12th St., alteration $1,544,524.
20-075120 — Maple Mark Bank, 2431 E. 61st St S 150., alteration, $157,291.64
20-067448 — American Legion Post 308, 11328 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $84,554.28
20-069042 — Board and Bush, 8425 E. 61st St., alteration, $205,718.13
20-052229 — Muncie Power Products, 1720 E. 36th St. North, new, $13,138, 944.
20-062083 — A&R Axe Throwing Company, 6975 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $605,655.06
20-072786 —Gable Gotwals, 110 N. Elgin Ave., alteration, $7,030,366.20
20-077420 — Tulsa Federal Credit Union, 7125 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $579,875.34
20-072831 — Kaiser Rehabilitation Center, 1125 S. Trenton Ave., alteration, $7,512,878.52
