For the record: Building permits
BUILDING PERMITS

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)

20-071758 — E 29th LLC, 4590 E. 29th St., alteration, $300,000.

20-071314 — 1401 S Boulder, 1401 S. Boulder Ave., alteration, $1,100,000.

20-073285 — QuikTrip, 18 N. 193rd Ave. East, alteration, $89,000.

20-072274 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $800,000.

20-067389 — Windsail Apartments, 7311 S. 99th Ave. East, new, $750,000.

