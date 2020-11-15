For the record: Building permits

BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-071758 — E 29th LLC, 4590 E. 29th St., alteration, $300,000.
20-071314 — 1401 S Boulder, 1401 S. Boulder Ave., alteration, $1,100,000.
20-073285 — QuikTrip, 18 N. 193rd Ave. East, alteration, $89,000.
20-072274 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $800,000.
20-067389 — Windsail Apartments, 7311 S. 99th Ave. East, new, $750,000.
