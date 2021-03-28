 Skip to main content
For the record: Building permits
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)

21-082293 — retail center, 1104 E. 61st St., alteration, $75,000.

20-076717 — Red Man Kush, 5411 S. 125th Ave., alteration, $60,000.

20-065679 — Storage, 10301 E. 50th Place, new, $238,000.

21-082214 — Sky High Medical Marijuana Dispensary, 7315 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $150,000.

21-082484 — Wave Scientific LLC, 9920 E 55th Place, alteration, $349,440.

20-059146 — Boulder Plaza, 1840 S. Boulder Ave., alteration, $5,000,000.

21-081798 — Reasor’s at Summit Square Shopping Center, 7114 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $450,000.

