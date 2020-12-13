For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-076571 — 2021 Lewis, 2021 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $455,100.
20-075530 — Moving Waters Properties, 6023 N. Yorktown Ave., alteration $14,971.
20-073405 — Grey Fox Properties, 2106 S. Cincinnati Ave., alteration, $696,495.
20-074678 — Greyson Construction, 519 S. Utica Ave,. alteration, $502,106.
20-073998 — Arvest, 525 S. Main St. alteration, $452,678.
20-072102 — Bank of America, 15 W. Sixth St,. alteration, $268,159.
20-072693 — Harvard 4555, 4555 S. Harvard Ave,. alteration, $354,492.
20-073840 — Nam Hai, 11510 E. 21st St., alteration, $226,082.
20-074038 — Bank of Oklahoma Financial, 6242 E. 41st St., alteration, $71,696.
20-072122 — Prosperity Center, 6846 S. Canton Ave., alteration, $121,445.
20-074044 — Nice Loans, 2808 E. 11th St., alteration, $91,964.
20-075598 — Blue Sprig, 1810 E. 15th St., alteration, $586,677.
20-071840 — 113 Management, 11367 E. 61st St., alteration, $923,632.
20-074047 — Nice Loans, 2806 E. 11th St., alteration, $58,498.
