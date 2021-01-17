For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-075546 — Tulsa Girls Art School, 2202 E. Admiral Boulevard, alteration, $200,000.
20-078511 — Saint Francis, 6600 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $274,275.
20-078528 — Warren Clinic, 6565 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $654,000.
20-076139 — Harbor Freight Tools, 9137 E. 71st St., alteration, $220,000.
20-073388 — Bill Knight Ford, 9625 S. Memorial Drive, addition, $1,500,000.