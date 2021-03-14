For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-078643 — Southern Tire Mart, 30 N. 129th East Ave., new, $1,700,000.
20-077723 — Garage Condos Tulsa Building A, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $50,000.
20-078308 — Farm Shopping Center, 5209 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $65,000.
21-082277 — Midtown Dentistry, 3345 S. Harvard Ave., alteration-priority, $300,000.
20-053477 — American Piping Inspection, 18501 E. Admiral Place, addition, $60,000.
21-081878 — n/a,1805 E. 15th St., alteration, $50,000.
21-081574 — Vernon AME, 311 N. Greenwood Ave., alteration, $255,000.
20-078780 — University of Tulsa Athletics, 3208 E. Eighth St., addition, $825,000.
20-077741 — Oklahoma PWP Basketball, 2795 E. 91st St., alteration, $750,000.
21-082004 — Tulsa City Hall Building, 175 E. Second St., alteration, $1,200,000.
20-077250 — Bank of Oklahoma, 3045 S. Harvard Ave., accessory structure, $80,000.
21-080816 — Dr. Kyle Mangels Office, 6802 S. Olympia Ave., alteration, $50,000.
20-069181 — Wendy’s, 1209 E. Pine St., new $336,000.