For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
21-082444 — QuikTrip, 3606 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $90,000.
21-083114 — JAS Investment Group LLC, 6544 E. 12th St., alteration, $1,000,000.
21-085140 QuikTrip, 9037 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $90,000.
21-082976 — John Zink Company, 11920 E. Apache St., alteration, $50,000.
21-084922 — Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital, 6655 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $1,176,641.
21-085204 — Tulsa Womens Health Building, 10011 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $100,000.
21-082220 — Bean Sprouts Cafe @ Discovery Lab, 3123 S. Riverside Drive, alteration, $80,000.
Tags
- Bankruptcy
- Dollar
- Building Industry
- Commerce
- Economics
- Owner
- Building Permit
- U.s. Bankruptcy Court
- Update
- Valuation
- Tenant
- Building
- Enlargement
- Physics
- Medicine
- Fasesin Femi Fasesin
- Femi
- Alteration
- Barre
- Amount
- Righteous Chicken
- Biscuit
- Tulsa
- Mansion
- Repair
- Apartment
- Del
- Plaza
- Structure
- Zone
- Construction
- Bank
- Engineering
- Implant
- Fleet
- Linguistics
- Storage Llc
- Stone Creek
- Hydrography
- Technology
- Cabinet
- All Saints
- Health
- Accessory
- Ii
- Storage
- Golf
- Foundation
- Name
- Value
- E.
- Silver Oak
- Chemistry
- Company
- Highway
- Politics
- Commons
- Cohousing
- Heartwood
- Olympia Medical Office Building
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.