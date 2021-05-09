 Skip to main content
For the record: Building permits
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)

21-082444 — QuikTrip, 3606 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $90,000.

21-083114 — JAS Investment Group LLC, 6544 E. 12th St., alteration, $1,000,000.

21-085140 QuikTrip, 9037 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $90,000.

21-082976 — John Zink Company, 11920 E. Apache St., alteration, $50,000.

21-084922 — Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital, 6655 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $1,176,641.

21-085204 — Tulsa Womens Health Building, 10011 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $100,000.

21-082220 — Bean Sprouts Cafe @ Discovery Lab, 3123 S. Riverside Drive, alteration, $80,000.

