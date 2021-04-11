 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For the record: Building permits
0 comments
For the record | Building permits

For the record: Building permits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)

21-082974 — John Zink Co., 11920 E. Apache St., alteration, $200,000. 

20-076053 — Green Life Harvest, 3216 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $90,000. 

20-064621 — Dr. LoScuito Dental Clinic, 9034 E. 61st St., new, $500,000. 

20-077890 — Jubilee Hospitality Llc, 11025 E. 73rd St., alteration, $67,450. 

21-084489 — Hollister Co., 7021 S. Memorial Drive, alteration-priority, $485,000. 

21-084977 — Essential Cannabis, 8320 E. 71st St., alteration, $1,100,000. 

21-081472 — Gilcrease Express Storage, 2817 N. Peoria Ave., new, $1,500,000. 

21-085186 — Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital, 6901 S. Olympia Ave., alteration, $100,000. 

20-077906 — Union High School, 6636 S. Mingo Road, new, $5,815,490. 

20-078044 — Tulsa Lawn & Garden, 16527 E. Admiral Place, new, $320,000. 

20-077904 — SpringHill Suites Hotel, 11015 E. 73rd St., alteration, $352,500. 

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News