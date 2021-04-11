For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
21-082974 — John Zink Co., 11920 E. Apache St., alteration, $200,000.
20-076053 — Green Life Harvest, 3216 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $90,000.
20-064621 — Dr. LoScuito Dental Clinic, 9034 E. 61st St., new, $500,000.
20-077890 — Jubilee Hospitality Llc, 11025 E. 73rd St., alteration, $67,450.
21-084489 — Hollister Co., 7021 S. Memorial Drive, alteration-priority, $485,000.
21-084977 — Essential Cannabis, 8320 E. 71st St., alteration, $1,100,000.
21-081472 — Gilcrease Express Storage, 2817 N. Peoria Ave., new, $1,500,000.
21-085186 — Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital, 6901 S. Olympia Ave., alteration, $100,000.
20-077906 — Union High School, 6636 S. Mingo Road, new, $5,815,490.