For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
21-080261 — Warren Professional Building Tower-Genetics Lab, 6465 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $76,800.
21-085771 — Dr. Fischer Dermatology Spa TI, 720 W. 71st St., alteration, $150,000.
20-078709 — Garage Condos Tulsa-Building B, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $50,000.
21-078990 — Olympia Medical Office Building, 6802 S. Olympia Ave., accessory structure, $250,000.
21-086502 — Bank Of Oklahoma, 101 E. Second St., alteration, $550,000.
20-077835 Warren Clinic Tower-Cafe Remodel, 6600 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $496,000.
21-085769 — University of Tulsa, Keplinger Hall, 430 S. Gary Place, alteration, $760,000.
20-066734 — Green Country Cohousing/Garage/Heartwood Commons, 7141 S. Quincy Ave., new, $384,452.
21-085990 — The University of Tulsa-Helmerich Hall, 800 S. Tucker Drive, alteration, $250,000.
20-072799 — Just Kids Pediatrics, 9034 E. 61st St., new, $500,000.
21-085194 — City of Tulsa Southside Secondary Pump Station, 6225 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $206,000.
21-081904 — Project Koda, 3511 N. Mingo Road, new, $25,080,300.
21-082871 Blue Beacon Truck Wash of Tulsa, OK, 16505 E. Admiral Place, new, $1,750,000.
20-066735 — Green Country Cohousing/Garage 2/Heartwood Commons, 7141 S. Quincy Ave., new, $384,452.
21-085596 — Tulsa Transit Station, 510 S. Rockford Ave., alteration, $75,000.