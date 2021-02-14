For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-077955 — Space Demise/Perimeter Square Shopping Center, 3138 S. Garnett Road, alteration, $64,174.
20-078103 — Interchange Plaza-All Saints Home Health, 3218 S. 79th Ave., alteration, $100,000.
20-071908 — Medwise Urgent Care, 6701 S. Memorial Drive, new, $1,041,000.
20-077546 — Elite Cabinets, 4444 S. 74th Ave., alteration, $90,000.
20-077824 — Neuropathy Clinic of Oklahoma, 4636 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $300,000.
20-077182 — Garage Condos Tulsa-Building B, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $50,000.
20-077256 — Weslock, 13105 E. 61st St., alteration, $155,917.
20-081410 — Timberlane Condos, 4804 S. Victor Ave., repair, $53,000.
20-076939 — Earthbound Trading, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $125,000.