For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
21-085736 — Project Koda—Secondary Guardhouse, 3511 N. Mingo Road, accessory structure, $73,500.
21-085956 — Workforce, 14002 E. 21st St., alteration, $100,000.
21-089490 — Beckett Ridge Apartments, 7845 E. 49th St., repair, $50,000.
21-083668 — 1620 S Boston, 1620 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $250,000.
21-088212 — Green Arch, 10 N. Greenwood Ave. S105, alteration, $50,000.
20-077943 — Arbys Roast Beef, 4027 S. Garnett Road, alteration, $200,000.
21-085735 — Project Koda—Primary Guardhouse, 3511 N. Mingo Road, accessory structure, $138,500.
21-087213 — Three Memorial, 7615 E. 63rd Place, alteration, $62,256.
21-086050 — Maple Circle Grow, 1427 E. 4th St., alteration, $100,000.