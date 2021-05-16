 Skip to main content
For the record: Building permits
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)

21-085736 — Project Koda—Secondary Guardhouse, 3511 N. Mingo Road, accessory structure, $73,500.

21-085956 — Workforce, 14002 E. 21st St., alteration, $100,000.

21-089490 — Beckett Ridge Apartments, 7845 E. 49th St., repair, $50,000.

21-083668 — 1620 S Boston, 1620 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $250,000.

21-088212 — Green Arch, 10 N. Greenwood Ave. S105, alteration, $50,000.

20-077943 — Arbys Roast Beef, 4027 S. Garnett Road, alteration, $200,000.

21-085735 — Project Koda—Primary Guardhouse, 3511 N. Mingo Road, accessory structure, $138,500.

21-087213 — Three Memorial, 7615 E. 63rd Place, alteration, $62,256.

21-086050 — Maple Circle Grow, 1427 E. 4th St., alteration, $100,000.

19-041832 — Grow Facility, 5432 S. 103rd Ave., alteration, $50,000.

21-087090 — Ascension St John Medical Center, 1923 S. Utica Ave., alteration, $370,256.

20-076888 — CANT Holdings, 3909 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $125,000.

21-086388 — Sam’s Club 6342, 6922 S. Mingo Road, alteration, $450,000.

