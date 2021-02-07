For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-075004 — Stone Creek Storage, LLC-Phase Two, 4938 S. 193rd East Ave., new, $108,375.
21-080208 — Taco Bell, 6105 S. Mingo Road, alteration, $150,000.
20-077873 — Tulsa Hills Shopping Center, 7409 S. Olympia Ave., alteration, $50,000.
20-075005 — Stone Creek Storage, LLC-Phase Two, 4938 S. 193rd East Ave., new, $85,000.
20-072268 — Huff Operations, 5948 E. 12th St., alteration, $100,000.
20-075819 — Garage Condos Tulsa Unit B-16, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $50,000.
20-075002 — Stone Creek Storage, LLC-Phase Two, 4938 S. 193rd East Ave., new, $90,000.
20-076967 — Perfect Store, 215 N. Garnett Road, alteration, $450,000.
20-074984 — Stone Creek Storage, LLC, 4938 S. 193rd East Ave., new, $90,000.
21-080629 — Blackhawk, 10810 E. 45th St., alteration-priority, $80,000.
20-076096 — Fab Lab Tulsa, 501 S. Lewis Ave., new, $3,000,000.
20-076582 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $3,000,000.
20-075001 — Stone Creek Storage, LLC-Phase Two, 4938 S. 193rd East Ave., new, $90,000.