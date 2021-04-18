 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For the record: Building permits
0 comments
For the record | Building permits

For the record: Building permits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)

21-087111 — Crossing at Oakbrook, 1433 S. 107th Ave., repair, $90,000. 

21-080649 — 1207 S. Lewis Renovation, 1207 S. Lewis Ave., shell building, $500,000. 

21-080547 — Saint Francis Outpatient Imaging Center, 6605 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $170,000. 

21-082346 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $2,000,000. 

20-057647 — Church of Saint Mary, 4921 S. Quaker Ave., alteration, $93,213. 

21-085561 — Project Koda, 3511 N. Mingo Road, foundation only, $139,335. 

20-057625 — Church of Saint Mary, 1347 E. 49th Place, new, $4,529,246. 

21-080987 — Garage Condos Tulsa Building A, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $65,000. 

21-086666 — One Warren Place, 6100 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $190,000. 

21-085815 — Foody International Market, 6111 S. Mingo Road, alteration, $300,000. 

21-085767 — Off-site Storage Building, 6650 E. Apache St., alteration, $80,000. 

21-082058 — Delaware Climate Controlled Storage, 2724 E. 91st St., foundation only, $280,000. 

21-079091 — Quincy Apartments, 1406 S. Quincy Ave., new, $675,000. 

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest your tax refund wisely

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News