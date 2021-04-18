For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
21-087111 — Crossing at Oakbrook, 1433 S. 107th Ave., repair, $90,000.
21-080649 — 1207 S. Lewis Renovation, 1207 S. Lewis Ave., shell building, $500,000.
21-080547 — Saint Francis Outpatient Imaging Center, 6605 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $170,000.
21-082346 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $2,000,000.
20-057647 — Church of Saint Mary, 4921 S. Quaker Ave., alteration, $93,213.
21-085561 — Project Koda, 3511 N. Mingo Road, foundation only, $139,335.
20-057625 — Church of Saint Mary, 1347 E. 49th Place, new, $4,529,246.
21-080987 — Garage Condos Tulsa Building A, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $65,000.
21-086666 — One Warren Place, 6100 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $190,000.
21-085815 — Foody International Market, 6111 S. Mingo Road, alteration, $300,000.
21-085767 — Off-site Storage Building, 6650 E. Apache St., alteration, $80,000.
21-082058 — Delaware Climate Controlled Storage, 2724 E. 91st St., foundation only, $280,000.
21-079091 — Quincy Apartments, 1406 S. Quincy Ave., new, $675,000.