For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-052427 — Oakhart BBQ, 1644 E. Third St., addition, $90,000.
20-073860 — Bowery Green LLC, 2720 E. King Place, alteration, $995,000.
20-078319 — One Warren Place, 6100 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $350,000.
20-074762 — Williams Companies/One Williams Center/BOK Tower, 101 E. Second St., alteration, $2,500,000.
20-073734 — Shadrick Liquor Store, 6124 S. Sheridan Road, new, $950,000.
20-054708 — City-View Apartments, 2440 E. Sixth St., alteration, $372,000.
20-068157 — QuikTrip, 519 N. Sheridan Road, alteration, $60,000.
20-072358 — Mary K. Chapman Health Plaza, 1819 E. 19th St., alteration, $4,180,000.