For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-054104 — Tulsa International Airport, 7777 E. Apache St., alteration, $5,500,000.
20-068155 — QuikTrip, 1617 W. 51st St., alteration, $60,000.
20-068156 — QuikTrip, 1202 W. 23rd St., alteration, $60,000.
20-068159 — QuikTrip, 1022 S. Utica Ave., alteration, $60,000.
20-073073 — Restore Dentures and Implants, 1531 W. 81st St., alteration, $620,000.