For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-068620 — Greenwood Rising, 23 N. Greenwood Ave., new $2,426,500.
20-078258 — Montgomery Green LLC, 5432 S. 99th Ave., alteration, $60,000.
20-075833 — NextGen, 6316 E. 102nd St., alteration, $50,000.
20-075854 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $1,100,000.
20-053500 — Rucker Warehouse, 1227 S. Detroit Ave., alteration, $50,000.
20-074361 — Atlanta Terrace Apartments, 2438 E. 51st St., alteration, $300,000.