For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-056647 — Shadow Mountain Self-Storage, 6220 S. 76th Ave., new, $180,000.
20-073494 — Tulsa Junction Station, 3402 S. 49th Ave., accessory structure, $71,000.
20-078883 — Geophysical Resource Center, 8801 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $100,000.
20-056642 — Shadow Mountain Self-Storage, 6220 S. 76th Ave., new, $252,000.
20-056644 — Shadow Mountain Self-Storage, 6220 S. 76th Ave., new, $168,000.
20-056646 — Shadow Mountain Self-Storage, 6220 S. 76th Ave., new, $63,000.
20-077166 — Saint Francis Hospital-Main Campus, 6161 S. Yale Ave., addition, $160,000.
20-078569 — City Hair Salons, 1502 S. Boulder Ave., alteration, $115,000.
20-075290 — Boston Garage, 601 S. Boston Ave., addition, $50,000.
20-078649 — Center 1-Loops, 3509 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $75,000.
20-080647 — Williams Tower, 101 E. 2nd St., alteration-priority, $100,000.
20-056643 — Shadow Mountain Self-Storage, 6220 S. 76th Ave., new, $168,000.
21-082107 — Warren Clinic, 6600 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $125,000.
20-056645 — Shadow Mountain Self-Storage, 6220 S. 76th Ave., new, $63,000.
21-079271 — INCREDIBUDS, 4110 S. 72nd Ave., alteration, $250,000.