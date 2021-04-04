 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For the record: Building permits
0 comments
For the record | Building permits

For the record: Building permits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)

21-085374 Silver Oak Building 25, 7110 S. Granite Ave., repair, $90,000.

21-085586 — Yale Village, 9146 S. Yale Ave., repair, $266,405.

21-079482 — Pearl Flats at Victor, 415 S. Victor Ave., alteration, $300,000.

21-082693 — Church of the Madalene, 3188 E. 22nd St., addition, $250,000.

20-077073 — Clark Plaza, 7030 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $50,000.

21-080495 — APS Fire Co., 8301 E. 51st St., new, $543,600.

21-081899 — Spudder Restaurant, 6536 E. 50th St., alteration, $55,000.

21-085263 — Pep Boys, 6714 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $270,000.

20-077086 — Clark Plaza, 7811 E. 71st St., alteration, $80,000.

21-082138 — Life Church, 7015 E. 41st St., alteration, $1,000,000.

21-083105 — Hawthorne Gardening Co., 5402 S. 129th Ave., alteration, $288,000.

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News