For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
21-085374 Silver Oak Building 25, 7110 S. Granite Ave., repair, $90,000.
21-085586 — Yale Village, 9146 S. Yale Ave., repair, $266,405.
21-079482 — Pearl Flats at Victor, 415 S. Victor Ave., alteration, $300,000.
21-082693 — Church of the Madalene, 3188 E. 22nd St., addition, $250,000.
20-077073 — Clark Plaza, 7030 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $50,000.
21-080495 — APS Fire Co., 8301 E. 51st St., new, $543,600.
21-081899 — Spudder Restaurant, 6536 E. 50th St., alteration, $55,000.
21-085263 — Pep Boys, 6714 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $270,000.
20-077086 — Clark Plaza, 7811 E. 71st St., alteration, $80,000.
21-082138 — Life Church, 7015 E. 41st St., alteration, $1,000,000.