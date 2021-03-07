For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-078161 — Golf Galaxy, 9121 E. 71st St., alteration, $100,000.
21-081494 — FlexCare Infusion Center, 1826 E. 15th St., alteration, $50,000.
21-081431 — 11414 E 51st Street, 11414 E. 51st St., alteration, $90,000.
20-075079 — Wendy’s, 3341 E. 31st St., new $750,000.
20-075856 — Dunkin’ Donuts, 1869 S. Yale Ave., new, $225.000.
21-079992 — Dental Depot, 1302 S. Garnett Road, addition, $1,500,000.
21-081703 — Acuren Industrial Services/Jenks Industrial Park, 429 W. 90th St., alteration, $70,000.
20-065977 — to be determined, 11130 E. 55th Place, new, $960,000.
20-052804 — Shadow Mountain Mini-Storage, 6220 S. 76th Ave., accessory structure, $1,000,000.
20-073370 — 61st Development, 7811 E. 71st St., new, $1,000,000.
21-081189 — Salt Creek Growers, 2976 N. Florence Ave., alteration, $154,542.