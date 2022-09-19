Flats on Archer sells for $17.4 million to Houston-based firm

A multifamily property in the Tulsa Arts District has been sold for $17.4 million.

Houston-based Shakiba Capital purchased the five-story, 63-unit Flats on Archer, 110 N. Boston Ave., from SATTCOM Investments, LLC.

Situated at the corner of Archer Street and Boston Avenue, the parcel originally was obtained through the Tulsa Development Authority, one of the city's urban renewal arms.

Ryan Gorman and Carey Velez of Tulsa's Legacy Commercial Property Advisors brokered the deal working on behalf of the buyer and seller.

The Flats on Archer marks the fourth acquisition by Shakiba Capital in the Tulsa metro and its fifth overall across Oklahoma and Arkansas. Kyle Hubbard with Gateway Mortgage provided the financing, and Winfield Property Management will assume daily operations.

The multifamily portion of the building has a conference room, one- and two-bedroom units (all with balconies) and a rentable rooftop space that can accommodate about 118 people, the previous owners said. There is a 33-space enclosed parking area and additional parking at a nearby lot.

SATTCOM Investments is a partnership formed by Sam Combs and Howard Aufleger, longtime friends who attended Stillwater High School together.

The building was completed in early 2019.

"We saw just a great opportunity to get involved in an awesome neighborhood," Howard's son, Seth Aufleger of Stillwater-based CStar management and former operator of the property, told the Tulsa World in 2019.