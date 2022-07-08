Flagship TTCU branch to get new building in midtown

TTCU Federal Credit Union officials recently broke ground on a new office at the company's midtown Tulsa location.

The planned facility will replace the one at 3730 E. 31st St. with a modern structure designed to meet the needs of today’s members.

The existing building will be razed after the new branch office is complete, so service will not be interrupted, the credit union said.

"The midtown branch has been our flagship location for many years, with the oldest portions of the building dating back to the 1960s," President and CEO Tim Lyons said in a statement. "However, the dated building no longer meets current needs or building standards.

"We are excited about building a contemporary branch to improve our members’ experience."

The proposed 9,000-square-foot branch will have an open floor plan, wood finishes and natural light for a timeless feel. It also will include traditional features, such as a walk-in vault for safe deposit boxes, as well as a private viewing room for accessing them.

The lobby will have a coffee bar, and an area will be reserved for book sharing. Recognizing the need to incorporate a hybrid or remote style of work, the branch also will include space for TTCU employees to work remotely from "hoteling" spaces.

In short, office hoteling is the elimination of assigned seating in a workspace on a daily basis, allowing people to reserve office space for whatever suits their work.

"This branch will offer a warm and welcoming aesthetic to make members feel like they are in their home away from home," Cindi Owens, vice president of construction management, said in a statement.

The new building is expected to be complete in the summer of 2023.

TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma, with 19 branches, including six in Tulsa and two in Broken Arrow. Established in 1934, TTCU is a $2.6 billion credit union serving more than 145,000 members.