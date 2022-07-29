Five state groups awarded Impact Partnership Grants for workforce investment

A Broken Arrow organization is among five groups that will receive an Impact Partnership Grant for investment in workforce growth.

Thursday, the Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development (GCWED) and the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development (OOWD) announced the awards, which will fill high-demand occupations in the state and strive to build relationships among business, education, workforce development, economic development and government and community organizations.

The Office of Workforce Development awarded the applicants, including the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corp. (BAEDC) up to $175,000 to invest in their industry-led, collaborative community projects. A total of $1 million in funding will be allocated to the awardees, extension projects and Regional Workforce Boards.

The other recipients are the Oklahoma Rural Water Association (ORWA), The STEAM Engine, Enid Regional Development Alliance and Southern Workforce Board.

Additionally, the Office of Workforce Development has offered qualifying awardees from last year a $50,000 extension to continue their work this fiscal year.

"The purpose of Impact Partnership Grants is to connect business and industry with workforce services through local collaboration and leadership," Don Morris, executive director of the Office of Workforce Development, said in a statement. "The application process was a road map for success and the five awardees are on their way to making a lasting difference for Oklahoma’s workforce. Special thanks to the Governor’s Council for making these grants possible."