Five northeastern Oklahoma companies, tribes get federal agricultural grants

Five northeastern Oklahoma companies and tribes will receive a total of roughly $1 million funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The money is part of an USDA Agricultural Marketing Service announcement of $21.9 million in additional funds being awarded nationally to 111 grant projects through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program (MPIRG), bringing total funding to $54.6 million.
Receiving grants in northeastern Oklahoma were Barnes Co. Ltd. LLC in Pryor ($200,000); Rainey's Custom Butchering in Ramona ($200,000); Muscogee Nation ($199,932); American Heritage Beef Co. in Nowata ($200,000); and Homegrown LG OK LLC in Locust Grove ($200,000).
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
