 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Five northeastern Oklahoma companies, tribes get federal agricultural grants

  • Updated
  • 0

Five northeastern Oklahoma companies and tribes will receive a total of roughly $1 million funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The money is part of an USDA Agricultural Marketing Service announcement of $21.9 million in additional funds being awarded nationally to 111 grant projects through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program (MPIRG), bringing total funding to $54.6 million.

Receiving grants in northeastern Oklahoma were Barnes Co. Ltd. LLC in Pryor ($200,000); Rainey's Custom Butchering in Ramona ($200,000); Muscogee Nation ($199,932); American Heritage Beef Co. in Nowata ($200,000); and Homegrown LG OK LLC in Locust Grove ($200,000).

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert