First-time unemployment claims increase almost 10%

First-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma increased nearly 10% from the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that claims filed by the newly unemployed increased 9.4%, going from 1,274 claims the week ending Dec. 10 to 1,395 claims filed the week ending Saturday.

First-time claims filed the week ending Dec. 10 were revised upward from 1,207 claims originally.

Continued claims — those filed after at least one week of unemployment — increased by 1.6%, according to the Labor Department.

In actual figures, continued claims increased from 9,883 claims the week ending Dec. 3 to 10,040 claims the following week. The weekly total for the week ending Dec. 3 was revised upward from 9,865 claims originally.

The total number of claims filed the week ending Saturday is the most since three months ago, when 1,484 claims were filed the week ending Sept. 17.

This also marks the second time since late August that continued claims have been above the 10,000 mark. The other time was Dec. 3.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased slightly from 1,274 the week ending Dec. 10 to 1,278 the following week.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased from 9,792 the week ending Dec. 3 to 9,921 the following week.

Two neighboring states — Arkansas and Texas — saw a decline in initial claims this week from the week before. The other four neighboring states reported increases in initial fillings.

Nationally, initial claims increased by 2,000 last week to 216,000, according to revised figures.