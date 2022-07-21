First-time state jobless claims up 17%

First-time jobless claims in Oklahoma jumped 17% from the previous week for the week ending July 9, officials reported.

Meanwhile, continued unemployment claims and continued claims’ four-week moving average decreased.

“We are pleased to see that continued claims have decreased in Oklahoma for the third consecutive week. In line with annual patterns in unemployment data trends for the months of June and July, we are seeing an upward shift in initial claims,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt.

“OESC is continuing to monitor initial claims, in Oklahoma and nationally, as well as national trends in interest rates, employment and the overall economy. We are increasing our initiatives to promote workforce readiness and economic development over the next month ...”

For the file week ending July 9, the number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 2,108, an increase of 359 from the previous week's level of 1,749.

For the same file week, the less volatile initial claims’ four-week moving average was 1,672, an increase of 48 from the previous week's average of 1,624.

The unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 10,759, a decrease of 68 from the previous week’s level of 10,827.

For the same file week, the less volatile continued claims’ four-week moving average was 10,886, a decrease of 41 from the previous week's average of 10,927.

Nationally, applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 16 rose by 7,000 to 251,000, up from the previous week’s 244,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.