First-time jobless claims increase; continued claims decline slightly

State unemployment claims totals were a mixed bag last week with first-time claims increasing 12% over the prior week while continued claims declined slightly, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,206 initial claims for unemployment insurance coverage were filed the week ending Saturday compared to an upwardly revised 1,076 claims the prior seven-day period.

First-time claims totals have increased three consecutive weeks after bottoming out for the year with 969 claims in late September.

Continued claims, meanwhile, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined 0.4%, or from a revised 9,055 claims the week ending Oct. 1 to 9,017 claims the following week.

“We remain encouraged that unemployment claims numbers continue to stabilize,” said Trae Rahill, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission chief of staff. “The hard work of our staff at OESC to collaborate with local employers is connecting Oklahomans to the workforce and helping to strengthen our economy.

“As our agency and partners continue working together, Oklahoma businesses and individuals will have access to high quality resources, services and support.”

While weekly initial claims totals increased, the four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 1,140 the week ending Oct. 8 to 1,071 claims the following week.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the ninth consecutive week from 9,245 the week ending Oct. 1, to 9,072 claims the following week.

Among neighboring states, only Missouri reported an increase in initial claims.

Nationally, initial claims declined by 12,000 for the week ending Saturday to 214,000 claims.