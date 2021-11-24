First-time jobless claims increase 62%

First-time unemployment claims in the state rose 62% the week ending Saturday after hitting a pandemic-era low the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Wednesday that 2,967 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed the week ending Saturday, 1,139 more than the upwardly-revised total of 1,828 that were filed the week ending Nov. 13 in the state.

The four-week moving average of initial claims has declined three consecutive weeks to 2,352 filings.

The increase in initial claims follows another report Friday which indicated the state unemployment rate was 2.7% in October, a decline from 3% in September.

“Oklahoma’s unemployment rate is third lowest in the nation and the lowest it has been in 45 years since we started using the current method of measuring unemployment in 1976,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director. “I’m proud to see Oklahoma progress past pre-pandemic numbers and reach new milestones for our state. Moving forward, we are committed to ensuring that our state sees continued economic growth.”

Only Utah at 2.2% and Nebraska at 1.9% had lower unemployment employment rates in October, according to preliminary figures.