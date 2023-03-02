State first-time unemployment claims declined by more than a third during the week ending Saturday when compared to the previous seven-day period, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,063 initial claims for unemployment insurance were filed in Oklahoma during the most recent weekly filing period.

The total is 38%, or 664 claims, fewer than were filed during the prior week, according to revised figures.

The 1,063 initial claims in one week is the fewest unrevised number of first-time claims filed since Nov. 26, when 942 claims were filed.

State continued claims totals, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, increased slightly, or from 10,358 claims the week ending Feb. 11 to 10,402 claims the following week.

Meanwhile, two longer-term measures showed a decline in claims.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 1,389 claims the week ending Feb. 18 to 1,336 claims the following week.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 10,552 claims the week ending Feb. 11 to 10,515 claims the week ending Feb. 18.

Four neighboring states — Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico and Texas — all posted declines in first-time claims the week ending Saturday when compared to the prior week.

Nationally, initial claims for unemployment benefits declined by 2,000 to 190,000 during the week ending Saturday.