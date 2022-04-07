First-time claims for unemployment benefits decline in Oklahoma

First-time claims for unemployment benefits declined nearly 18% last week, when compared to prior week state totals, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 2,418 first-time claims for unemployment were filed in the state the week ending Saturday, 528 fewer than were filed the prior week.

This marked the first time in five weeks that unemployment claims may show a decline. Totals are typically revised upward the following week.

Weekly totals of continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, also declined with 11,123 filed the week ending Saturday compared to 11,921 filings the week ending March 19.

Weekly totals of continued claims have fluctuated, but have continued to trend downward.

The trend has not gone unnoticed at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

“We are watching Oklahoma’s unemployment numbers closely as they have trended up over the last few weeks,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “We are likely seeing a return to more sustainable unemployment numbers after recently experiencing the lowest unemployment rates in the state and nation, combined with cyclical market events.

“Keeping all of this in mind, Oklahoma’s economy and workforce are continuing to thrive, and our unemployment rates remain below pre-pandemic levels.”

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate in February, the latest available, was 2.6%, according to preliminary figures from the Labor Department.

The downward trend can still be found in the four-week moving average of continued claims, which have declined 10 consecutive weeks, or from 11,849 claims the week ending March 19 to 11,628 the week ending March 26.

Conversely, the four-week moving average of initial claims has increased four consecutive weeks to 2,372 claims.

Five of six states bordering Oklahoma saw an increase in initial claims last week compared to the prior week with Colorado the only exception to the trend in reporting 55 additional filings.

Nationally, initial claims for unemployment benefits declined by 5,000 to 166,000 the week ending Saturday.

