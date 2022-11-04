First nonstop flight from Tulsa to New York City commences

New York City had been Tulsa's largest unserved market for several years, with an average of 110 passengers flying each way between the two cities daily.

New York is American’s ninth nonstop destination served from Tulsa, along with Austin, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; Chicago O’Hare, Dallas-Fort Worth; Los Angeles; Miami, Fla.; Phoenix and Washington, D.C. American Airlines now offers more nonstop routes out of Tulsa than any other air carrier.

"New York City is American’s sixth new nonstop route added to the Tulsa network in the past three years, and we’re grateful for their continued growth and partnership," Andrew Pierini, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Tulsa International Airport. "Tulsa has been buzzing about the new nonstop to LaGuardia since it was announced, and we are excited our passengers can now be in New York City nonstop in just a few hours."