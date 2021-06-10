First ALDI to open in Claremore next week

CLAREMORE — ALDI will open its first store in Claremore next week.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., the store will be located at 1700 S. Scissortail Ave. It is part of a national expansion plan designed to make the franchise the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

ALDI stores are purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is about 12,000 square feet of retail space, making ALDI stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores. Venues also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and are built with environmentally friendly materials.

The company has more than 2,000 stores across 37 states.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.