Firm selected to design new $40 million air traffic control tower at Tulsa International Airport

"The maintenance needs and costs to modify the existing tower have grown exponentially in recent years, making it difficult to provide basic facilities in a reliable operating environment for air traffic controllers," airports trust CEO Alexis Higgins said in a statement.

"Our priority is to ensure the users of Tulsa International Airport and northeast Oklahoma are able to operate within a complex air traffic environment with the full attention of air traffic controllers in a modern facility."

She said hiring Leo A Daly "is an exciting first step in our journey to build new air traffic facilities."

Increasing visibility for controllers, the new tower will be 255 feet — 98 feet taller than the current one. The tower cab will contain 550 square feet of floor space and all new FAA equipment.

To be located roughly 1,500 feet west of the current tower, the new terminal radar approach control — or TRACON — and base building will encompass about 13,000 square feet. The existing tower, TRACON and base building will be removed once the new tower is commissioned.

