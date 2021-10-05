Fine Airport Parking buys facilities at two Houston airports

Tulsa-based Fine Airport Parking has purchased two off-airport parking facilities in Houston.

The properties at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) are Fine's third and fourth locations and first expansion since opening a facility at Denver International Airport in 2017.

"After enduring unprecedented challenges in our industry over the past 18 months, Fine is excited to bring its brand of superior service and facilities to Houston travelers," Fine CEO Chris Amburgy said in a statement. "We plan to make significant investments in the acquired facilities and in our 50 new team members to deliver a remarkable parking experience to our new Houston customers."

Fine's George Bush Intercontinental Airport lot, previously operated by Preflight Airport Parking, is set on 22 acres, contains 2,600 covered and uncovered spaces and located 2.4 miles from the terminal. Fine plans to add to the property additional services, including a valet parking option later this year.

At William P. Hobby Airport, the Tulsa company acquired a 930-vehicle space and three-story garage that are 90 seconds away from the terminal via a shuttle. Fine will begin a valet parking option later this year and is scheduled to add a car wash and auto detailing services in early 2022.

Mike Fine founded the company in 1983.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.