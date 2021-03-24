Financing completed on last of three wind farms under arm of American Electric Power

Construction financing for the final of three wind farms to be owned by Tulsa-based PSO's parent company, American Electric Power, has been completed.

International energy giant Invenergy announced the financial milestone Wednesday for its biggest wind energy development to date, the 999-megawatt Traverse Wind Energy Center.

Located in Custer, Blaine, and Kingfisher Counties, Traverse is the largest of three wind energy projects being developed by Invenergy as part of the 1,485-megawatt North Central Energy Facilities.

In February 2020, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission OK'd a settlement agreement for Public Service Company to own a share of NCEF and add 675 megawatts of wind energy to serve its customers.

The three wind farms represent a $2 billion investment in Oklahoma, and PSO's 45.5% ownership piece of the project is projected to save PSO customers more than $1 billion, net of cost, during the time the wind farms are in service. PSO’s partner in the proposal is sister company Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO).